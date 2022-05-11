Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix may launch ad-supported subscription packages by end of year

    According to the New York Times, "Netflix officials stated that the commercial tier will be introduced in the final three months of the year," the note read, adding that they intended to commence cracking.

    First Published May 11, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    Netflix reportedly announced intentions to launch an ad-supported basic tier before the end of the year in a statement to its staff. The ad-supported tier was predicted from Netflix given the drop in member base as the world recovers from the epidemic, but an early introduction was not anticipated. Around the same time, the video streaming behemoth is likely to crack down hard on password-sharing by charging customers who use the same login a fee.

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings stated in an interview that the ad-supported tier plan is something "we're trying to work out over the next year or two" and that Netflix is "very open to delivering even lower costs with advertising as a customer choice." Hastings noted that the ad-supported plans for HULU, Disney, and HBO are working. "I don't believe there's much dispute that it works You already know that all of those businesses have figured it out. I'm sure we'll simply go in there and figure it out instead of testing it and deciding whether to do it or not," he added,

    Netflix discussed "Paying to Share Netflix Outside Your Household" in March 2022.

    "For the last year, we've been working on methods to enable members who share outside their family to do so conveniently and safely, while still paying a bit extra," said Chengyi Long, Netflix's Director of Product Innovation. The streaming behemoth has been testing some new features in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Giving main members the ability to add an extra member outside the family for a nominal fee.

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
