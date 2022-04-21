Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix announces it would charge extra for sharing account outside family

    The business began testing the feature in March in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, but has now stated that it wants to adopt the solution across worldwide markets, including the United States, within a year, according to reports.

    Netflix announces it would charge extra for sharing account outside family gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Netflix, the popular video streaming site, has announced that it would extend its test that costs customers a higher fee if they share their account with anyone outside their home.

    The business began testing the feature in March in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, but has now stated that it wants to adopt the solution across worldwide markets, including the United States, within a year, according to TechCrunch.

    Netflix highlighted that it would need to iterate on the functionality for another year or two to ensure that it strikes the correct balance in terms of how much more to charge members who have shared their Netflix account with people outside their own home.

    "Frankly, we've been working on this for about two years, and a little over a year ago, we started performing some minor test launches that shaped our thinking and helped us design the mechanisms that we're implementing today," Netflix Chief Product Officer Greg Peters was cited as saying by the website.

    "We recently performed the first huge nation testing," Peters noted, "but it will take a long to iron things out and get that balance correct."

    Also Read | Netflix loses 200,000 subscribers in 100 days; first time in over 10 years

    Currently, Netflix's Standard and Premium members in a few test areas have the option of adding "sub-accounts" to their service for people they don't live with.  Each sub-account will have its own profile and tailored suggestions, as well as its own Netflix login and password.

    This positions them to become a regular member with their own account in the future. If they want to do so, their watching history, watch list ("My List"), and personalised suggestions will be transferred to their own account, along with their own financial information.

    Netflix previously said that this approach does not rely on location-based data, such as GPS. Instead, it is utilising the same information that it now utilises to offer its service to its end consumers, such as an IP address, device IDs, and other information about devices enrolled into the Netflix account across the home.

    Also Read | Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature to make recommendations better

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indias high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    India's high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    Expained Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    Explained: Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    IMF projection 2022-23: What worked in India's favour

    IMF projection 2022-23: What worked in India's favour

    Google to set up first product development centre in Africa s Nairobi gcw

    Google to set up first product development centre in Africa's Nairobi

    Ukraine war: Russian economy to contract by 8.5% for 2022: IMF - adt

    Ukraine war: Russian economy to contract by 8.5% for 2022: IMF

    Recent Stories

    Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah feature in Wisden's Cricketers of the Year 2022 Almanack-ayh

    Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah feature in Wisden's 'Cricketers of the Year' 2022 Almanack

    Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to get married soon; wrestler reveals month, venue (Exclusive) RBA

    Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to get married soon; wrestler reveals month, venue (Exclusive)

    football premier league chelsea vs arsenal match highlights nketiah saka smith rowe arteta post match snt

    'God's timing': Nketiah renews Arsenal's top-four hopes; Arteta admits being unfair to striker

    Jahangirpuri demolition: Supreme Court hearing updates status quo

    Jahangirpuri demolition: Status quo to continue, next Supreme Court hearing in two weeks

    Immense privilege: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha-dnm

    ‘Immense privilege’: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon