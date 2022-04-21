Netflix announces it would charge extra for sharing account outside family

The business began testing the feature in March in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, but has now stated that it wants to adopt the solution across worldwide markets, including the United States, within a year, according to reports.

Netflix, the popular video streaming site, has announced that it would extend its test that costs customers a higher fee if they share their account with anyone outside their home.

The business began testing the feature in March in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, but has now stated that it wants to adopt the solution across worldwide markets, including the United States, within a year, according to TechCrunch.

Netflix highlighted that it would need to iterate on the functionality for another year or two to ensure that it strikes the correct balance in terms of how much more to charge members who have shared their Netflix account with people outside their own home.

"Frankly, we've been working on this for about two years, and a little over a year ago, we started performing some minor test launches that shaped our thinking and helped us design the mechanisms that we're implementing today," Netflix Chief Product Officer Greg Peters was cited as saying by the website.

"We recently performed the first huge nation testing," Peters noted, "but it will take a long to iron things out and get that balance correct."

Currently, Netflix's Standard and Premium members in a few test areas have the option of adding "sub-accounts" to their service for people they don't live with. Each sub-account will have its own profile and tailored suggestions, as well as its own Netflix login and password.

This positions them to become a regular member with their own account in the future. If they want to do so, their watching history, watch list ("My List"), and personalised suggestions will be transferred to their own account, along with their own financial information.

Netflix previously said that this approach does not rely on location-based data, such as GPS. Instead, it is utilising the same information that it now utilises to offer its service to its end consumers, such as an IP address, device IDs, and other information about devices enrolled into the Netflix account across the home.

