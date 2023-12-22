Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Microsoft to end Windows 10 support, will lead to 240 million PCs becoming waste: Report

    Microsoft Corp's plan to end support for Windows 10 operating system could result in about 240 million personal computers (PCs) being disposed, potentially adding to landfill waste. The electronic waste from these PCs could weigh an estimated 480 million kg, equivalent to 320,000 cars. 
     

    Microsoft Corporation's decision to end support for the Windows 10 operating system by October 2025 might result in a significant increase in electronic waste.In this scenario, almost 240 million personal computers may become outdated and end up as landfill debris. The estimated mass of the electronic garbage originating from these PCs is around 480 million kilogrammes, a weight equivalent to 320,000 vehicles.

    It is anticipated that there would not be much demand for devices without security upgrades, even if these PCs may continue to function for years after the support expires. Microsoft has suggested charging an annual charge to provide security updates for Windows 10 devices through October 2028. It could be more cost-effective for customers to move to newer PCs if the price of extended support continues to rise as it has in the past. This may cause a rise in the quantity of outdated PCs being thrown out.

    Meanwhile, advancements in recycling technology offer some hope in mitigating the environmental impact. Recycled hard drives from PCs and servers are being used to recover minerals that may be used in electric car motors and renewable energy production. The possibility of converting computers nearing the end of their useful lives into magnets that power renewable energy sources like wind turbines and electric cars was emphasised by Peter Afiuny, Chief Commercial Officer of Noveon Magnetics.

    Afiuny added hard drives are often discarded before they reach the end of their functional lifespan, creating an excess of rare earth magnetic material waste. Battery recycling firm Redwood Materials said batteries can be nearly infinitely recycled to recover metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper.

