    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked, smartphone to launch in India in January 2024

    iQOO is seemingly gearing up to launch another smartphone and that is none other than iQOO Neo 9 Pro. The price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to be under Rs 40,000 in India. Here are the details.
     

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked smartphone to launch in India in January 2024 gcw
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    The iQOO 12, which has been dubbed the flagship killer of this year and is being compared to flagship phones that are scheduled to come in early 2024, just finished its introduction. It appears like iQOO is getting ready to release the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which is their next smartphone. On X (formerly Twitter), a trustworthy tipster named Mukul Sharma stated that the new iQOO luxury phone will launch in January 2024, or the following month.

    The stated insider disclosed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which was utilised by several 2023 top phones, will power the forthcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro. It will be the replacement for the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, which was well-received for striking a decent mix between features and pricing when it was first revealed earlier this year. For the price, the camera's performance was excellent as well, and the upcoming model could provide even more benefits.

    Given that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro was released at a starting price of Rs 34,999, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro's pricing will probably be less than Rs 40,000. The reason for the company's decision to forego the iQOO Neo 8 Pro version is yet unknown. However, compared to the previous version, the corporation is anticipated to provide a superior product. It is officially confirmed to launch in China on December 27, and it is rumoured that the launch in India would happen the following month.

    According to the leaks, the next iQOO Neo 9 Pro will include a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The newest Android 14 OS is rumoured to be preinstalled on it. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor might be included in the 5G phone's dual back camera setup. We could see a 16-megapixel camera on the front. It is also said that iQOO supports 120W rapid charging.

