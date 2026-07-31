The OnePlus N6x enters the budget smartphone segment with a massive 7000mAh battery, modern features, and competitive pricing. Explore its key specifications, expected price, design, and everything you need to know before buying.

OnePlus has unveiled its latest device, the OnePlus N6x, which is positioned as an affordable device with numerous attractive features. The smartphone presents a big HD+ LCD screen, which has a size of 6.8 inches, a 120Hz refresh rate, and supports a peak brightness of 900 nits. Moreover, the model has got many novelties, including Eye Protection Mode, Dark Mode, and temperature adjustment settings for the monitor. The phone utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex octa-core silicon, which powers the device.

In terms of storage, this new device has 4GB of RAM and the maximum internal storage of 128GB. The developers have initiated an efficient vapor chamber cooling system for the phone, which allows it to maintain the required temperature during gaming sessions or intense use of the device.

Camera and Video Recording

Equipped on the back side of the OnePlus N6x is 13 MP rear camera supported by auto-focus and 10x digital zoom functions. As for the selfies and video calls, there's a 5 MP camera on the front side of the device. The OnePlus N6x can shoot videos at the resolution of 1080p with a frame rate of 30 fps.

Without a doubt, the most outstanding feature of this smartphone is its huge 7,000 mAh battery. The battery supports 15W fast charging. However, there's another feature of the device's battery—5 W reverse wired charging. This implies the possibility of charging the other gadgets from the OnePlus N6x as though it were a power bank.

Available in Two Colours

The OnePlus N6x is a dual SIM smartphone equipped with OxygenOS 16 on Android 16. Moreover, it is also certified to meet MIL-STD-810H standard of durability. The phone is available in two colours, namely, Burgundy Red and Ice Blue. The weight of the phone is 214 g. Obviously, this budget smartphone has been designed for extended battery usage.

How Much Does It Cost? Are There Any Offers?

The OnePlus N6x smartphone comes in two editions. The one that has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space will cost you ₹18,999. On the other hand, the one having 4GB RAM with 128GB of storage space will cost you ₹20,999. Moreover, by using particular bank cards to make your payment, you can receive a cashback worth ₹1,500. In addition, there is an offer for free EMI of up to six months.