The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series is anticipated to feature significant internal upgrades despite a familiar design. Key enhancements reportedly include a powerful 2nm A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a manual aperture camera, along with a new 'Dark Cherry' color option and a potential price increase in India.

In a few weeks, Apple is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 18 series. The reported improvements for the Pro versions indicate that this year's update may be more important than it initially seems, with an emphasis on performance, battery, photography, and artificial intelligence, even though the design may not change significantly.

Apple is slated to add a new hero colour to its Pro portfolio. According to rumours, the Cosmic Orange finish may give way to a new Dark Cherry option with a deep maroon-inspired finish, which is anticipated to be one of the launch's most talked-about design elements.

The Pro and Pro Max displays are still 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. However, in order to increase power efficiency and prolong battery life, Apple may drastically lower the Dynamic Island's size by up to 35% in addition to implementing LTPO+ display technology.

It is commonly anticipated that the iPhone 18 Pro series would launch with Apple's A20 Pro chipset using a 2nm manufacturing process, offering up to 30% greater power efficiency and around 15% quicker performance. For better AI performance, memory may be able to be positioned closer to the CPU thanks to TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging.

Apple may implement a manual aperture adjustment mechanism for the primary camera instead of adding additional megapixels. This would enable users to regulate the amount of light that reaches the sensor and produce background blur that looks more realistic without only depending on software processing.

According to some sources, the base iPhone 18 Pro may retail for about Rs 1,39,900 in India, which is about Rs 5,000 higher than the debut price of the iPhone 17 Pro. The Pro Max would start at about Rs 1,54,900, while the 256GB model is estimated to cost Rs 1,44,900. Apple has not formally verified any of these information.