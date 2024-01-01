Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka sees remarkable surge in Beer sales, peaks past four years in 2023!

    Karnataka's 2023 witnessed a surge in beer sales, reaching 430.25 lakh cases by December 19. The trend showcases consistent growth over four years, paralleled by increased sales in other alcoholic beverages. December sales, notably for beer, spiked during New Year celebrations, contributing to higher revenue for the excise department despite potential weather-related impacts on other liquor categories.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    Karnataka has marked 2023 with remarkable sales of beer despite significant upsurge despite rising prices. Data collected indicates a consistent annual increase in liquor sales, notably propelled by the swift rise in beer consumption.

    The statistics reveal a staggering growth in beer sales over the last four years, with a remarkable surge witnessed in 2023. Starting at 226.21 lakh cases in 2020, beer sales surged to 430.25 lakh cases by December 19, hinting at a substantial surge during the New Year celebrations.

    Karnataka's financial boost: Beer sales yield Rs 22,500 crore amidst economic challenges

    The escalating trend of beer sales has been an ongoing narrative, as evidenced by the steady climb from 226.21 lakh cases in 2020 to 265.92 lakh cases in 2021 and an even more significant leap to 365.30 lakh cases in 2022. The current year's data until December 29 showcases a substantial rise to 430.25 lakh cases, with expectations of a surge during the New Year festivities.

    Not limited to beer alone, the overall sales of alcoholic beverages including brandy, whisky, rum, and gin have shown a parallel increase over the years. From 562.93 lakh cases in 2020 to 707.42 lakh cases by December 29, 2023, this consistent rise in consumption has led to an increase in revenue for the excise department.

    Bengaluru welcomes 2024 with revelry, over 10 mobile thefts reported at MG Road, Brigade Road

    December sales, especially of beer, have consistently surged in the past three years, further indicating a correlation between increased consumption and festive celebrations. The figures for December beer sales show a steep incline from 26.69 lakh cases in December 2021 to 37.51 lakh cases in December 2023 until December 29, largely attributed to New Year revelries.

    An official from the Excise Department remarked on the expected rise in overall liquor sales this year, emphasizing that adverse weather conditions, particularly drought, might have affected the anticipated volume of sales in other liquor categories.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 9:59 AM IST
