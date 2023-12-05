Karnataka's financial boost: Beer sales yield Rs 22,500 crore amidst economic challenges

In a surprising turn of events, beer enthusiasts in Karnataka have unintentionally provided a financial lifeline to the state government, contributing significantly to a staggering income of Rs 22,500 crore. The surge in liquor sales, particularly beer, has emerged as a key factor in rejuvenating the state's financial health, which was grappling with challenges due to various guarantee schemes announced by the Congress government.

The state government, under the Congress party, had promised five guarantees upon assuming power, successfully implementing four within the first six months. However, this ambitious move created financial constraints, affecting development projects and the allocation of funds to assembly constituencies. In response, the government strategically increased the price of alcohol, a vital revenue source, aiming to boost sales and alleviate financial pressures.

Also Read: Karnataka: BJP State President BY Vijayendra leads relief efforts for victims of cyclonic storm

As winter descended upon Karnataka, there was a remarkable surge in the demand for beer, with consumers overlooking the earlier price hike. The Excise Department reported a substantial increase in beer sales during November compared to the same month in the previous year. The number of beer boxes sold witnessed a noteworthy rise, with approximately 6 lakh more boxes sold this November, signifying a financial alliance between beer enthusiasts and the government.

Despite initial opposition to the increased liquor prices, the onset of winter prompted many to reconsider, leading to heightened alcohol consumption across various categories. The Excise Department disclosed that beer sales alone had increased by 17% in November, with a notable uptick of 15.58% in overall beer sales over the past eight months.

Contrary to expectations, the price hike did not deter liquor enthusiasts, as evident from the robust sales figures. The increase in beer sales contributed to a broader surge in the overall liquor market, marking a 0.43% increase in the sales volume for November.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the state government had allocated a budget of Rs 36,000 crore to the Excise Department, setting revenue collection targets. Impressively, in the first eight months (from April to November), the department has already amassed a substantial revenue of Rs 22,500 crore.