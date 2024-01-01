Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru welcomes 2024 with revelry, over 10 mobile thefts reported at MG Road, Brigade Road

    Amid Bengaluru's vibrant New Year celebrations in iconic locations like MG Road and Brigade Road, over 10 mobile thefts marred the night. As the city bid adieu to 2023, the revelry was overshadowed by thieves targeting revellers, particularly in areas under Ashok Nagar and Cubbon Park police stations' jurisdiction.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    As the clock struck midnight, ushering in the much-awaited year of 2024, Bengaluru, known as Silicon City, erupted with joyous celebrations. Amidst the chorus of 'Happy New Year,' the city echoed with the sounds of firecrackers lighting up the sky, cakes being cut, champagne corks popping, and heartfelt embraces among friends and family.

    The vibrant streets of MG Road, Commercial Street, Brigade Road, Church Street, Indiranagar, Koramangala, Whitefield, and Electronic City were teeming with exuberant crowds. Hotels, pubs, and restaurants were packed to capacity, hosting spirited gatherings that bid farewell to 2023 and embraced the promise of the new year. Young revellers, fueled by excitement and alcohol, danced joyously, their laughter ringing through the night.

    However, amidst the jubilation, a disconcerting trend emerged. The youth, predominantly involved in the festivities, clutching expensive smartphones in their hands. Unfortunately, thieves targeted these celebrations, resulting in over 10 reported incidents of mobile thefts during the revelry.

    The bustling hotspots of MG Road, Church Street, and Brigade Road witnessed a surge in mobile theft cases, sparking concern and unease among celebrants. Reports indicated that thefts occurred in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Ashok Nagar and Cubbon Park police stations.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 9:46 AM IST
