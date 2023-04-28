Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jet Airways' CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor quits: Report

    Jet Airways (India) Ltd CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned from the airline even before its takeoff with effect from April 28, 2023, said media reports on Friday. The aviation veteran had joined Jet Airways as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 4 April, 2022.

    First Published Apr 28, 2023

    Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned from the airline company, a year after he joined it, reports said. He began working with the airlines in April 2022. Kapoor is a veteran of the aviation sector, having held executive positions at several airlines including Vistara and SpiceJet. The aviation veteran had joined Jet Airways as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 4 April, 2022. 

    This comes after Jet Airways resumed operations in India last year after a nearly two-and-a-half-year hiatus. With Kapoor at the helm, the airline first operated on internal routes until it reached the requisite 20 planes to fly internationally.

    Jet Airways was one of India's most successful airlines until it ceased operations in April 2019 owing to a financial crisis. In October 2020, the airline's committee of creditors approved a revival plan made by a consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital. In June 2021, the consortium's bid was approved under the insolvency resolution process.

    With Naresh Goyal as Chairman, it was the only airline, other than Air India, to fly to the United States using wide-body Boeing aircraft. Jet Airways had the biggest seating capacity for foreign flights among all Indian carriers prior to its closure.

    Kapoor began his airline career in 1997 with Northwest Airlines in finance, planning, and procurement. He has also previously worked for Temasek Holdings and Oracle Corporation. He was the chief strategy and commercial officer of Vistara, where he supervised strategy, marketing, network planning, and other responsibilities. He attended from La Martiniere School in Kolkata and earned an MBA from Wharton (University of Pennsylvania).

    Prior to joining Jet Airways, he was the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts and had previously worked in various capacities for budget carriers SpiceJet and GoAir, as well as full-service carrier Vistara.

