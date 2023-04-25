Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram

    The Prime Minister was received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mayor Arya Rajendran and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
     

    Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the much-awaited semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. He reached Thiruvananthapuram airport at 10.15 am and held a small road show to greet the people awaiting him. 

    Also read: PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express, inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,200 cr today

    Vande Bharat Express was flagged off at Platform no. 1 of Trivandrum Central Station. PM Modi boarded the C2 coach of the Vande Bharat Express to interact with selected school students. 

    The train that runs between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod will cover 11 districts in Kerala. It is the country's 16th Vande Bharat Express train. The Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express will operate between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram and will stop at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

    The train number for Vande Bharat Express Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod is 20634 and Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is 20633. The train will depart at 5.20 am from Thiruvananthapuram and arrive at Kasaragod at 1.25 pm. The return journey shall commence at 2.30 pm from Kasaragod and arrive at destination Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm.

    According to the Indian Railways notification, a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will cost Rs 1590 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2880 for Executive Chair Car. On the other hand, the ticket price from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 1,520 for AC chair car and Rs 2,815 for the executive chair car.

    He then went to Central Stadium to lay foundation projects worth Rs 3,200 crore. 

    Also read: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan meets Narendra Modi; expresses happiness after spending 45 minutes with PM

