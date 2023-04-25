Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Titan of biz...': Ratan Tata receives Australia's Highest Civil Honour; See photos

    Ratan Tata, who is already a recipient of the Padma Bhushan in the year 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, which are the third and second highest civilian honours awarded by the Government of India, respectively, has added another feather to his cap. He was recently awarded the Order of Australia, which is the highest civil honour in that country. 
     

    Titan of biz Ratan Tata receives Australia Highest Civil Honour See viral photos gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Ratan Tata has received the Order of Australia (AO) accolade, which is the highest civil honour bestowed by the nation, in recognition of his long-standing support of relations between India and Australia, particularly in the fields of commerce, investment, and philanthropy.

    Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said that Ratan Tata's efforts have had a big influence even in Australia while sharing a few pictures from the occasion.

    "Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry and philanthropy not just in India, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in Australia," O’Farrell tweeted. He further added: "Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to Ratan Tata in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the Australian and Indian relationship."

    Also Read | Don't implement decision to scrap 4% Muslims quota till May 9: Supreme Court directs Karnataka govt

    The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was concluded in 2022, has received strong backing from Ratan Tata. He has offered his support to Indian business and government representatives who are on visitation, fostering closer ties between the two nations.

    Tata won the "Sewa Ratna" award from the RSS-affiliated Sewa Bharti in October 2022 for his charitable endeavours. He was also given the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India, in 2008.

    Also Read | PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram

    In addition to his other accomplishments, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has been active in Australia since 1998, allegedly has the largest Indian firm workforce in Australia, with some 17,000 workers. TCS also makes a significant pro-bono contribution to the Australian community. Six Australian not-for-profit groups with an emphasis on health and Indigenous leadership are given free IT support by this project.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 220 crore for Mumbai bungalow! Aditya Birla Group shocks with whopping property investment; details here AJR

    Rs 220 crore for Mumbai bungalow! Aditya Birla Group shocks with whopping property investment; details here

    Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault meets his five children over lunch to groom them to run luxury empire Report gcw

    Bernard Arnault meets his five children over lunch to groom them to run luxury empire: Report

    Meta spent USD 2 3 million on Mark Zuckerberg private jet flights security Report gcw

    Meta spent $2.3 million on Mark Zuckerberg's private jet flights, security: Report

    Did you know Google CEO Sundar Pichai received over USD 200 million in 2022 amid mass layoff gcw

    Did you know Google CEO Sundar Pichai received over $200 million in 2022 amid mass layoff?

    After slashing salaries Wipro asks freshers to clear a new test or get terminated Report gcw

    After slashing salaries, Wipro asks freshers to clear a new test or get terminated: Report

    Recent Stories

    Tara Sutaria SEXY bikini photos: Actress' mirror selfie in neon green swimwear goes viral; see pics RBA

    Tara Sutaria SEXY bikini photos: Actress' mirror selfie in neon green swimwear goes viral; see pics

    Indian origin man drugged raped 5 Korean women in Sydney Report gcw

    Indian-origin man drugged, raped 5 Korean women in Sydney: Report

    Serious allegations Supreme Court issues notice on wrestlers plea seeking FIR against WFI chief AJR

    'Serious allegations': Supreme Court issues notice on wrestlers' plea seeking FIR against WFI chief

    Oscar 2024: Date, time, nominations, where and how to watch LIVE streaming ADC

    Oscar 2024: Date, time, nominations, where and how to watch LIVE streaming

    Rumored lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted looking 'mushy' on their dinner date - WATCH vma

    Rumored lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted looking 'mushy' on their dinner date - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon