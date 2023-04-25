'Titan of biz...': Ratan Tata receives Australia's Highest Civil Honour; See photos

Ratan Tata, who is already a recipient of the Padma Bhushan in the year 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, which are the third and second highest civilian honours awarded by the Government of India, respectively, has added another feather to his cap. He was recently awarded the Order of Australia, which is the highest civil honour in that country.

Ratan Tata has received the Order of Australia (AO) accolade, which is the highest civil honour bestowed by the nation, in recognition of his long-standing support of relations between India and Australia, particularly in the fields of commerce, investment, and philanthropy.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said that Ratan Tata's efforts have had a big influence even in Australia while sharing a few pictures from the occasion.

"Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry and philanthropy not just in India, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in Australia," O’Farrell tweeted. He further added: "Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to Ratan Tata in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the Australian and Indian relationship."

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was concluded in 2022, has received strong backing from Ratan Tata. He has offered his support to Indian business and government representatives who are on visitation, fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Tata won the "Sewa Ratna" award from the RSS-affiliated Sewa Bharti in October 2022 for his charitable endeavours. He was also given the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India, in 2008.

In addition to his other accomplishments, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has been active in Australia since 1998, allegedly has the largest Indian firm workforce in Australia, with some 17,000 workers. TCS also makes a significant pro-bono contribution to the Australian community. Six Australian not-for-profit groups with an emphasis on health and Indigenous leadership are given free IT support by this project.