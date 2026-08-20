A Kotak report forecasts a strong year for India's insurance sector, citing robust APE growth for life insurers and improved new business for health insurers. This positive outlook comes despite the recent underperformance of insurance stocks.

India's insurance sector could see a stronger year ahead as life insurers post robust growth and health insurers benefit from improved new business and lower claims, even as insurance stocks have remained under pressure, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The report noted that private insurance stocks have underperformed by 7-15 per cent over the past three months, but said the weak market performance does not reflect the improvement in their underlying business.

Life Insurers See Robust Growth

Life insurers recorded 8-36 per cent growth in annualised premium equivalent (APE) in the first quarter of FY27, while margins improved by around 200-300 basis points for several players. Kotak said growth was particularly supported by protection products such as term insurance, along with traditional savings and annuity products. Importantly, the improvement came despite the impact of the GST exemption on insurance, which resulted in a loss of input tax credit for insurers. The report said insurers had passed the benefit of the GST cut on to customers, with term insurance premiums falling across several companies.

Kotak expects insurers to focus more on growth going forward as uncertainty around proposed commission regulations eases. "With commission guidelines being pushed out, we expect insurance companies to focus on growth and have a decent year," the report said.

Health Insurance Segment Improves

The improvement is also visible in health insurance. New business growth for health insurers rose 37-41 per cent in the first quarter, while the combined ratio -- a measure of how much of premium income is used for claims and expenses -- improved by 160 basis points for Star Health and 300 basis points for Niva Bupa.

Valuations Attractive Despite Risks

Kotak, however, flagged risks for diversified non-life insurers from higher motor third-party claims. It maintained a positive view on life insurers, saying valuations were attractive despite regulatory concerns. For life insurers, Kotak expects moderate mid-teen growth for most private players over the next few years, while forecasting more measured growth for LIC. (ANI)