An Indian ministerial delegation led by FM Nirmala Sitharaman met Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to review progress under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership roadmap, aiming to deepen bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman-led ministerial delegation met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at The Istana on Thursday to review progress under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership roadmap as India and Singapore seek to deepen economic cooperation, as per a social media post by the Ministry of Finance.

The delegation included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT, and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, the Ministry of Finance said in a social media post on X. "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman , along with Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. @DrSJaishankar ; Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri @PiyushGoyal ; and Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, and Commerce & Industry Shri @JitinPrasada , met Prime Minister of Singapore H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong at The Istana, Singapore, today," the post reads.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The Sitharaman-led delegation is taking part in the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) and the fourth India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR), aimed at further strengthening bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The meeting focused on accelerating the roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthening cooperation across key areas of mutual interest, the Ministry said. "The leaders discussed the progress made in implementing the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across economic cooperation, digitalisation, connectivity, skills development and sustainability," it noted.

The fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), scheduled for August 20, will assess progress since the third roundtable held in New Delhi in August 2025 and explore new avenues to accelerate implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Roadmap, according to a joint statement by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Economic Cooperation and Trade

Singapore was India's largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in FY2025-26, accounting for USD 19.8 billion in inflows, according to the Commerce Ministry. Cumulative FDI from Singapore reached USD 194.68 billion between April 2000 and March 2026.

Bilateral trade has also expanded significantly, rising from USD 6.7 billion in FY2004-05 to USD 36.1 billion in FY2025-26, the ministry said. (ANI)