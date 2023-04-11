Did Google, Amazon ask employees to resign voluntarily & take 1-year salary?

After announcing massive job cuts, big US tech companies are now looking to further bring down their headcount in several countries in the Europe, where labor protection are stringent. Because of these requirements, Google branches in Germany and France will be some of the last locations to be affected by the cuts.

Employees have been let go in droves by large US IT companies everywhere in the world. Since last year, job layoffs have emerged as a significant topic. 1,68,918 employees at 570 tech businesses, including Google, Meta, and Amazon, received pink notices in 2023 alone. However, it doesn't appear like they will soon stop layoffs.

Big US IT businesses are reportedly trying to significantly reduce their staff in Europe after announcing significant job cutbacks. Due to labour rules that make it nearly hard to fire individuals in some nations without first consulting employee interest organizations, mass layoffs have been put on hold in this situation.

Companies are obligated by law to consult with these councils before implementing layoffs, which entails a potentially time-consuming process of data collecting, talks, and the chance to appeal. In light of this, search engine behemoth Google and e-commerce behemoth Amazon are allegedly urging staff to voluntarily retire.

According to Bloomberg, Google is seeking assistance from these organisations in France and Germany to tackle the layoff difficulties. Alphabet Inc, Google's parent firm, is holding negotiations with employees in France, urging them to voluntarily leave and get generous severance payouts in exchange.

Similarly, Amazon is providing some of its senior executives a one-year severance package if they retire willingly. According to the report, the e-commerce behemoth is also extending "leave to departing employees so their shares can vest and be paid out as bonuses."

Amazon is laying off probationary employees in Germany as well as providing them the chance to retire willingly. Aside from that, an estimated 500 of Google's 8,000 employees will be forced to leave the UK, where labour laws are less rigorous. According to media reports, Google is also considering laying off a few employees in Dublin and Zurich, where unions say the amount of layoffs impacts more than 200 individuals.

