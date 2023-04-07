Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his day at 5 am; Here's what he does after waking up

Apple CEO Tim Cook starts every day at 5 a.m. by reading emails and notes from customers about the impact of its technology. Cook is one of the few CEOs of big tech companies to have his email address open to the public.

Have you ever wondered if Apple CEO Tim Cook reads your reviews of the products you purchase from them? He admitted to liking reading consumer emails and feedback on Apple products in an online interview with GQ.

According to media reports, rvery day at 5:00 AM, Cook gets out of bed and begins his day by reading messages from clients. He reads the reviews in the morning, but why? He claimed that hearing from customers inspires him since it makes him happy to learn how Apple's technologies and goods are improving their quality of life. He also gave an example of how positive customer ratings improve his morning and motivates him to do better.

Also Read | Twitter Verified follows 'no one', unfollows over 4.2 lakh legacy accounts

Cook mentioned one of the customer testimonials in which a buyer of the iPhone 14 expressed satisfaction with the way the device's collision detection capability enabled him to contact for assistance when the car's driver started having seizures. It is important to note that the iPhone 14 series from a year ago also has an Emergency Satellite Connectivity capability, which enables users to reach emergency services in locations without cell networks. But India does not have access to this satellite function.

"You want to know what it's doing if you're in the industry, as we are, of developing technology that genuinely enhances people's lives. You want to know what people's reactions are," he said.

He did concede that the business also gets criticism, but that doesn't make people less confident and Apple is able to better understand how their consumers feel about the products.

Also Read | Ahead of WWDC 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook hypes AR/VR headset's potential

"These are also great since I want to be aware of what our consumers are experiencing and thinking. It's a fantastic way to start the day," he continued.

It's important to note that Tim Cook is one of the few CEOs of a major tech business whose email address is publicly available. This implies that the business is truly committed to giving customers a better product and that Apple pays attention to consumer feedback.

Apple is currently gearing up to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will take place on June 5 and continue until June 9. The business will unveil its most recent iOS 17 operating system for iPhones as well as other software releases for other goods.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 Pro to be 1st model to feature under-display Face ID with camera cutout