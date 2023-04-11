Apple BKC retail store to open on April 18, Delhi's Saket on April 20; Check timings, other details

Days after the artwork on the barricade outside the yet-to-be-opened Apple store in Mumbai went viral, the tech giant said the store in the city's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will open on April 18 and two days later, another one in New Delhi's Saket.

Apple BKC in Mumbai will open its doors to consumers on April 18, and Apple Saket in Delhi will do the same on April 20. This is fantastic news for Apple enthusiasts in India. The Cupertino-based tech titan made the announcement on Tuesday.

Apple BKC will open on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST, and Apple Saket will open for customers on April 20 at 10 a.m. IST. This morning, the barrier for Apple Saket was unveiled. It has a distinctive design that draws influence from Delhi's several gates, each of which represents a new chapter in the city's illustrious past.

"The vibrant artwork commemorates Apple's second store in India, which is conveniently located in the nation's capital," the firm said in a statement. According to the firm, these new retail locations will provide customers with new opportunities to browse, discover, and buy Apple products, as well as extraordinary service and experiences.

Customers are welcome to download exclusive Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, as well as specially curated songs on Apple Music, ahead of the opening day.

Customers will be able to visit the shop beginning April 20 to discover Apple's latest product portfolio, find creative inspiration, and receive personalised service and support from the store's staff of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses, according to the iPhone manufacturer.

In honour of the first Apple Store in India, Apple BKC has announced a unique Today at Apple series titled "Mumbai Rising" that will run from opening day through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai.

The Apple BKC store was inspired by Mumbai's famed Kaali Peeli cab art. The design incorporates vivid interpretations of the decals as well as other Apple goods and services that will be available to visitors.

(Photo: @stufflistings | Twitter)