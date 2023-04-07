Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter Verified follows 'no one', unfollows over 4.2 lakh legacy accounts

    Twitter Verified account has begun a mass unfollowing as currently, it does not follow anyone. The following of the official handle has hit the rock bottom as it has reached zero. Twitter had earlier warned of winding down all the legacy verified accounts from April 1.

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    Twitter has started a mass unfollowing and is now following "no one," suggesting that the process of removing old verified accounts may finally be starting. On the 'Twitter Verified' account, the following has hit the rock bottom as it has reached 'Zero'. Twitter's approximately followed 420,000 legacy verified accounts earlier.

    Twitter had already issued a warning that all legacy verified accounts will be taken down starting on April 1 and that those who still had them but were not paying for a Twitter Blue membership would even have their checkmarks removed. But now that Twitter has unfollowed everyone, it is not clear whether Twitter Verified is following them or not.

    Only individual Twitter users who pay for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month through the web and USD 11/month via in-app purchase on iOS and Android, will have verified blue checkmarks.

    The business previously declared that Twitter Blue was now accessible everywhere.

    "We will start winding down our legacy verified programme and taking away legacy verified checkmarks on April 1st. People may join up for Twitter Blue to maintain their blue checkmark," according to a tweet from Twitter's official handle.

    Twitter has not yet made clear how it would handle accounts belonging to users who have been tagged as "notable" on the platform.

    Twitter recently changed the checkmark for government accounts from grey to gold for businesses and brands. As previously mentioned, a membership to the social network's new Twitter Verified Organizations programme in the United States will cost USD 1,000/month (plus tax) and USD 50/month (plus tax) for each additional affiliate subaccount. This will be the only option to maintain a gold or grey check-mark badge.

    Twitter originally offered verified accounts in 2009 to make it easier for users to tell which accounts "of public interest"—celebrities, politicians, businesses and brands, news organizations, etc.—were legitimate and which were imposter or parody accounts. Previously, the business didn't charge for verification.

