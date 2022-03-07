Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 7-day CBI custody

The CBI presented her before special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal and requested a 14-day custodial interrogation in the case. The CBI claimed that her detention was necessary to uncover the criminal conspiracy and the roles of other NSE officials and brokers in the company.

A Delhi court has ordered former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna to be held in CBI custody for seven days. After her anticipatory bail application was denied on Saturday, she was arrested by the CBI on Sunday night in the co-location scam case.

The CBI presented her before special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal and requested a 14-day custodial interrogation in the case. The CBI claimed that her detention was necessary to uncover the criminal conspiracy and the roles of other NSE officials and brokers in the company.

"She must also be confronted with co-accused Anand Subramanian, who is already in the custody of the CBI, in order to comprehend the magnitude and scope of the criminal conspiracy. She must also be confronted with digital evidence that is on file," according to the agency's testimony in court.

The CBI also claimed that the evidence gathered in the current case shows that Ramkrishna, in collusion with Subramanian, improperly hired him by coercing the NSE's HR department. The investigation agency questioned Ramkrishna for three days in February, and her home was searched on February 24 and 25. The former Chief Executive of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been accused of grave stock market irregularities, including sharing privileged information with an outsider she dubbed a "Himalayan yogi."

In dismissing her bail application, the CBI's special court stated that Ramkrishna introduced a non-existent person to mislead the investigators, demonstrating prima facie collusion in the matter.

