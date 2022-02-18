  • Facebook
    CBI issues look out circular against former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

    This comes only one day after Income Tax Department agents stormed Chitra's home on Thursday. The IT Department also conducted searches at the home of former NSE chief operating officer Anand Subramanian.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday questioned former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in connection with the Himalayan Yogi case. The investigation agency has also issued a lookout circular for Chitra, Anand Subramanian, and Ravi Nair. This comes only one day after Income Tax Department agents stormed Chitra's home on Thursday. The IT Department also conducted searches at the home of former NSE chief operating officer Anand Subramanian.

    Chitra Ramkrishna made news after a recent SEBI order claimed that she was influenced in the nomination of Anand Subramanian as the exchange's group operational officer and advisor to the managing director by an unnamed individual, a yogi living in the Himalayan mountains. The yogi even had access to the email ID used to send the emails. 

    The regulator claimed that Ramkrishna shared confidential information about the exchange with the 'unknown person,' including the NSE's five-year financial projections, dividend payout ratio, business plans, and NSE's board meeting agenda. According to the 190-page order issued to SEBI on late Friday, Ramkrishna, in her submission, stated that the person was a 'Siddha Purusha' or a 'Yogi' who is a 'Paramahansa,' primarily residing in the Himalayas.

    "SEBI's examination discovered that the above mentioned unknown individual had considerably affected Ramkrishna's decision making as evidenced in the emails exchanged between them as pursued by Sebi," the market regulator claimed in its 190-page ruling.

    SEBI penalised Chitra Ramkrishna, her predecessor at the NSE, Ravi Narain, two other employees, and the NSE last week for recruiting mistakes at the senior level. SEBI fined Chitra Rs 3 crore, the NSE Rs 2 crore, and Ravi Narain Rs 2 crore for allegedly violating securities contract laws in connection with the hiring of Anand Subramanian as group operating officer and adviser to the managing director.

    Also Read | Income Tax department conducts raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

    Also Read: How a 'yogi' took major decisions for National Stock Exchange

     

    Also Read: Another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav on IT radar, raids at 40 places of ACE Group builder Ajay Chaudhary

    Also Read: Samajwadi Party in trouble ahead of polls? IT raids at MLC Pushpraj Jain, 3 others' premises for tax evasion

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
