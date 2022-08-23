Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies; Tesla CEO moves court to summon Jack Dorsey

Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed documents to summon Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ahead of the trial in October. Jack Dorsey was asked for documents and communications about Elon Musk's April agreement to buy the company and about spam accounts on the platform.

In an effort to back out of the USD 44 billion deal to purchase the microblogging site, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has asked the court to call his friend and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, according to a story in AP citing court records. Twitter was also co-founded by Jack Dorsey. The trial date for the court hearing between Musk and Twitter had already been set by a Delaware court as October 17, in which Twitter can compel the billionaire to complete the transaction will be determined by the outcome of the trial.

The legal paperwork was delivered to Dorsey last week, according to the AP. It requests papers and emails pertaining to the purchase from Dorsey as well as details regarding the impact of phoney or spam accounts on Twitter's operations and its method for calculating daily active users. According to a copy of the subpoena, Dorsey, who left his position as Twitter's CEO in November and his position on the board in May, was asked for emails and records about Musk's deal to purchase the business in April as well as regarding spam accounts on the network.

Several tech investors and business owners associated with Musk have been subpoenaed by Twitter, including well-known VC Marc Andreessen and PayPal's first COO David Sacks.

Musk alleged that Twitter violated the terms of the agreement by letting go of key executives and laying off a sizeable portion of its workforce, as well as by failing to disclose sufficient information regarding the amount of phoney or "spam bot" Twitter accounts.

Due to his ownership position in Tesla Inc., Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. In July, Musk said on Twitter that the arrangement to purchase the firm for $54.20 per share was coming to an end because, in his opinion, Twitter had broken the transaction's terms. Since then, Musk and Twitter have filed lawsuits against one another, with Twitter seeking a Delaware Court of Chancery judge to compel Musk to consummate the acquisition. On October 17, a five-day trial is scheduled to begin.

Due to their shared belief that Twitter's algorithm needs to be more transparent and users should have more control over the material they view, Dorsey had endorsed Musk's takeover bid for the company. Before Musk stated he had bought a 9.1% interest in Twitter, he and Dorsey had talks in March about Musk joining the Twitter board. Musk agreed to join the board, but before he started serving, he changed his mind and proposed buying the business.

