Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder's wife? Check out SpaceX CEO's reply

Google co-founder Sergey Brin asked his advisers to liquidate his personal assets in Elon Musk's firms in recent months after learning about his short romance with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal. Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., allegedly had an affair with Nicole Shanahan in early December in Miami, according to the Journal, citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation. This effectively ruined Musk's 51-year friendship with Brin, who assisted the electric automaker through the 2008 financial crisis. In January, Brin, 48, filed for divorce from Shanahan.

The quantity of Brin's personal stakes in Musk's enterprises is unknown, and it's unclear whether any sales have occurred, according to the publication. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is the world's richest individual, with a fortune of $242 billion. Brin is the eighth-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $94.6 billion.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk denied having an affair with the wife of Google co-founder and Tesla investor Sergey Brin, following reports that the longtime friends had a falling out over the romance. According to reports, he said, "This is complete nonsense. Sergey and I are pals who attended a party last night!" Musk penned a letter. I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times in large groups. Nothing romantic here."

Musk followed up with, "Haven't even had sex in decades (sigh)." He said, "the character assassination attempts have reached a new level this year, yet the stories are all nothing-burgers." "I work insane hours, so there isn't much time for pranks," he explained.

