Is Elon Musk planning to build his own airport? Here's what we know

SpaceX and the Boring Company, two of Musk's businesses, are situated in Texas, and in December, the Tesla headquarters relocated there from Silicon Valley. These operations might be developed and supported by the airport.

Elon Musk is planning to build his own private airport in Texas, multiple sources told Austonia. Although the precise site and timeline remained uncertain, the local newspaper reported sources who said that plans for an airport east of Austin, close to Bastrop, had been verified.

In central Texas, Musk and his businesses hold hundreds of acres of property, including 2,100 acres for Giga Texas. In recent years, SpaceX and the Boring Company have also been buying land. The size of the airport is unknown, despite the fact that the neighbouring Austin Executive Airport covers 585 acres.

Musk claimed in a speech following the inauguration of Giga Texas that it was only a 10-minute drive from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. As the business speeds up production at his gigafactory there, which he recently referred to as a "big money furnace," Musk is spending more time in Texas.

Musk, who flies a Gulfstream G650ER, was reportedly preparing to upgrade to the G700, which has a basic price of $78 million, according to Austonia last month. The FAA must approve the construction of a private airport and the project must meet the organization's environmental requirements. Local regulations may also apply, but Bastrop council and its economic development organization told Insider they were not yet aware of any plans.

Building a new airport requires federal EPA approval for environmental impacts and FAA approval for air traffic impacts. Local regulations may apply, too. The path to completion could be a long one, especially given Musk's ongoing feud with President Joe Biden.