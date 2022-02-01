  • Facebook
    Budget 2022: 5G services to be rolled out within 2022-23

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that 5G mobile services would be available by 2022-23. The auction of the 5G spectrum is yet to take place, following the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to the Department of Telecommunications.

    "As part of the production linked incentive plan, a programme for design-led manufacturing will be introduced to develop a robust ecosystem for 5G," Sitharaman stated. "This will encourage research and development as well as the commercialization of innovations and solutions," Sitharaman noted.

    According to estimates, 5G services would first be available in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

    All major telecom operators, including Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi, are testing their 5G networks in various trials. The government is also in talks with telcos and other stakeholders about spectrum auctions, determining the final phase of the 5G rollout.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
