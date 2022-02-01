  • Facebook
    Budget 2022: No change in Income Tax slabs for tax paying individuals, tax rates announced

    However, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced parents/ guardian can take insurance. Annuity and lump sum received to parents or guardians attaining 60 years during lifetime of the disabled person, eligible for tax relief.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
    In a huge disappointment for salaried individuals, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any change in income tax slabs for 2022-23. The income tax rates for 2022-23 were also not revised.

    Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new tax rule for taxpayers where a taxpayer can file an updated return on payment of taxes within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year. This is a new provision which will ensure voluntary tax filing and reduce litigation, the FM said.

    However, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced that parents/ guardian can take insurance. Annuity and lump sum received to parents or guardians attaining 60 years during lifetime of the disabled person, eligible for tax relief.

    Meanwhile, Sitharaman announced a 30% tax on the proceeds of virtual/digital assets. “I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition,” the FM said.

    Taxation of virtual digital assets – any income from taxation of virtual digital assets taxable at 30 per cent. TDS will be applicable beyond a specified monetary threshold, the FM said. 

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
