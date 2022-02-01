Budget 2022: No change in Income Tax slabs for tax paying individuals, tax rates announced

However, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced parents/ guardian can take insurance. Annuity and lump sum received to parents or guardians attaining 60 years during lifetime of the disabled person, eligible for tax relief.

In a huge disappointment for salaried individuals, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any change in income tax slabs for 2022-23. The income tax rates for 2022-23 were also not revised.

Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new tax rule for taxpayers where a taxpayer can file an updated return on payment of taxes within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year. This is a new provision which will ensure voluntary tax filing and reduce litigation, the FM said.

However, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced that parents/ guardian can take insurance. Annuity and lump sum received to parents or guardians attaining 60 years during lifetime of the disabled person, eligible for tax relief.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman announced a 30% tax on the proceeds of virtual/digital assets. “I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition,” the FM said.

Taxation of virtual digital assets – any income from taxation of virtual digital assets taxable at 30 per cent. TDS will be applicable beyond a specified monetary threshold, the FM said.