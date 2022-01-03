  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 4,000 flights cancelled worldwide, more than half in United States amid rise in COVID cases

    The Christmas and New Year's holidays are traditionally busiest for air travel. Still, the quick spread of the highly transmissible Omicron form has resulted in a dramatic surge in COVID-19 infections, prompting airlines to postpone flights while pilots and cabin personnel quarantine.

    Over 4000 flights cancelled worldwide more than half in United States amid rise in COVID cases gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jan 3, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Almost 4,000 flights were cancelled worldwide, with more than half of them in the United States, adding to the toll of holiday week travel difficulties caused by bad weather and an increase in coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variant. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, the flights cancelled by 8 p.m. GMT on Sunday comprised over 2,400 inbounds, departing from, or inside the United States. Over 11,200 flights were delayed worldwide. According to FlightAware, SkyWest and SouthWest had the most cancellations, with 510 and 419 cancellations, respectively.

    The Christmas and New Year's holidays are traditionally busiest for air travel. Still, the quick spread of the highly transmissible Omicron form has resulted in a dramatic surge in COVID-19 infections, prompting airlines to postpone flights while pilots and cabin personnel quarantine. Because of coronavirus-related personnel shortages, transportation agencies across the United States were also stopping or limiting services. Omicron has resulted in record case counts and dampened New Year's Eve celebrations worldwide. Because of the spike of COVID instances in the United States, some organisations have changed their plans to expand the number of employees working from their offices beginning Monday.

    Also Read | Play traditional Indian music on flights and airports: Civil Aviation ministry to DGCA, AAI

    Despite large financial incentives, US airline cabin crew, pilots, and support workers were hesitant to work overtime during the holidays. According to certain airline unions, many people were concerned about acquiring COVID-19 and were not looking forward to dealing with rowdy passengers. Airlines were recruiting employees in the months leading up to the holidays to ensure adequate staffing after furloughing or laying off thousands in the previous 18 months as the epidemic crippled the sector.

    Also Read | Lufthansa, United, Delta cancel flights over Christmas as Omicron variant takes a toll on crew numbers

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal gcw

    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal

    Polish chess player Pawel Teclaf becomes overnight sensation, but not for chess, for falling off chair-dnm

    Polish chess player Pawel Teclaf becomes overnight sensation, but not for chess, for falling off chair

    Former UK PM Tony Blair is now Sir Tony with Queen Knighthood joins top royal order gcw

    Former UK PM Tony Blair is now 'Sir Tony' with Queen's Knighthood, joins top royal order

    India Pakistan start New Year 2022 with exchanging lists of nuclear sites

    India, Pakistan start New Year 2022 with exchanging lists of nuclear sites

    China flouts protocol; emails Indian leaders who attended Tibetan event in Delhi

    China flouts protocol; emails Indian leaders who attended Tibetan event in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    UPI payment fraud Heres how you can secure your transactions gcw

    UPI payment fraud: Here's how you can secure your transactions

    Assam CM announces special holiday to government employees to spend time with family - ADT

    Assam CM announces special holiday to government employees to spend time with family

    From The Batman to Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse Thor Love and Thunder 13 films you should watch out for drb

    'The Batman' to Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Love and Thunder'; 13 films you should watch out for this year

    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal gcw

    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal

    As COVID cases rise nationwide vaccination for children begins today gcw

    As COVID cases rise, nationwide vaccination for children begins today

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon