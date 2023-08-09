Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avoid pitfall: False deductions, bogus rent receipts in ITR filing may attract severe penalties

    In recent developments, it has come to light that the income tax department has initiated the issuance of notices to salaried individuals, urging them to furnish substantiating proof for the deductions claimed in their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the fiscal year 2021-22 (Assessment Year 2022-23).

    Avoid pitfall: False deductions, bogus rent receipts in ITR filing may attract severe penalties AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    While filing an Income Tax Return (ITR), individuals must exercise utmost caution when asserting their entitlement to tax exemptions and deductions. The scrutiny of these claims by the income tax department holds considerable significance. Not only can the tax authorities request substantiating evidence for these claims during the evaluation of the current year's ITR or even those of preceding years, but they also possess the prerogative to do so.

    For those capable of furnishing the requisite evidence, apprehensions are minimal as their claims stand on a solid foundation. Conversely, if individuals find themselves unable to produce the necessary proof, or if the tax department deems the presented evidence insufficient, the deductions and exemptions initially sought could find themselves unsupported.

    Real or AI-generated? Elon Musk responds to his doppelganger's hilarious boxing video - WATCH

    Under these circumstances, the income tax department retains the authority to impose penalties. Experts in the domain of taxation stress that the act of asserting incorrect deductions inevitably fuels the distortion of income reporting.

    Speaking to a news agency, Divakar Vijayasarathy, the visionary behind business consulting entity DVS Advisors, elucidates that activities such as fabricating rent receipts to exaggerate House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemptions or asserting deductions under Chapter VI-A without accompanying documentary substantiation constitute the deliberate misrepresentation or suppression of pertinent information. This, in turn, is classified as misreporting of income in accordance with the provisions delineated in the Income Tax Act of 1961.

    In recent developments, it has come to light that the income tax department has initiated the issuance of notices to salaried individuals, urging them to furnish substantiating proof for the deductions claimed in their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the fiscal year 2021-22 (Assessment Year 2022-23).

    Indian pomegranates go to America, first test batch exported by air

    Abhishek Soni, the CEO of Tax2win.in, an online platform specializing in ITR filing, expounds on the matter by revealing, "The income tax department has become vigilant about instances where taxpayers are manipulating deductions and exemptions in order to secure tax refunds during the ITR filing process. It's important to understand that the income tax department possesses the capabilities to uncover these fabricated claims."

    In scenarios where documentary evidence is not provided, the income tax department has the authority to impose penalties and penal interest in response to inaccurate income reporting. Vijayasarathy further elucidates, "Under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act, a penalty amounting to 200% of the tax payable on the misreported income is liable to be imposed."

    This underscores the necessity for authenticity and veracity in claiming deductions and exemptions, as the tax authorities are actively monitoring for instances of fraudulent declarations. The repercussions of failing to provide requisite evidence could lead to substantial financial penalties and interest levies, highlighting the significance of accurate and transparent income reporting during the ITR filing process.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Real or AI-generated? Elon Musk responds to his doppelganger's hilarious boxing video - WATCH snt

    Real or AI-generated? Elon Musk responds to his doppelganger's hilarious boxing video - WATCH

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

    Meet Pavithra Nagaraj whose AI-powered edtech startup prepares Gen-Z for dream jobs

    Meet Pavithra Nagaraj whose startup prepares Gen-Z for dream jobs

    ndian pomegranates go to America, first test batch exported by air

    Indian pomegranates go to America, first test batch exported by air

    I ride therefore I am Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty last post leaves netizens teary eyed gcw

    'I ride, therefore I am': Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty's last post leaves netizens teary-eyed

    Recent Stories

    Jailer Rajinikanth on his way for Himalayas ahead of film release; know details ADC

    Jailer: Rajinikanth on his way for Himalayas ahead of film release; know details

    Batata Puri to Malpua: 6 popular street foods in Patna vma

    Batata Puri to Malpua: 6 popular street foods in Patna

    Purify living space: 7 house plants to reduce radiation exposure LMA

    Purify living space: 7 house plants to reduce radiation exposure

    Rahul Gandhi flying kiss row BJP leaders slam sickening and painful gesture gcw

    'Rahul Gandhi treats women as lustful objects...' BJP on Congress leader's 'flying kiss'

    Karnataka HC: Six years of consensual sex cannot be termed rape vkp

    Karnataka HC: Six years of consensual sex cannot be termed rape

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon