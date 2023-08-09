Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real or AI-generated? Elon Musk responds to his doppelganger's hilarious boxing video - WATCH

    Elon Musk's reaction to his Chinese doppelganger's amusing boxing video sparks intrigue, as the uncanny resemblance and playful exchange take center stage.

    Real or AI-generated? Elon Musk responds to his doppelganger's hilarious boxing video - WATCH snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    A comical boxing video shared by Yilong Ma, Elon Musk's uncanny Chinese lookalike, has captured the billionaire's interest. On Monday, Musk reacted to the latest clip of Yilong posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the video, Yilong, who gained viral fame in 2020 due to his striking resemblance to Tesla and SpaceX's CEO, appears shirtless, donning red boxing gloves. He humorously takes on an opponent wearing a box on their head, with a printout of Mark Zuckerberg's face affixed to it. Throwing punches playfully at the faux Zuckerberg, Yilong exclaims, "X very cool very cool."

    Elon Musk found the video highly amusing, expressing uncertainty about whether the figure in the clip was real or an AI-generated Deep Fake. "Still don't know if real or AI-generated," Musk commented.

    Since its release, the video has garnered over 490,000 views and nearly 3,000 likes.

    Yilong, known for his Musk-like appearance, achieved viral status in 2020, prompting internet users to humorously dub him Mr. Musk's 'Chinese Twin Brother.'

    This isn't the first time Elon Musk has pondered whether Yilong could be a genuine person rather than an AI deep fake. In 2021, Musk jestingly suggested he could be "partly Chinese" after a Twitter user shared a photo of Yilong Ma.

    In May 2022, Musk expressed interest in meeting Yilong, stating, "I'd like to meet this guy (if he is real). Hard to tell with deepfakes these days," in a tweet.

    Coincidentally, Yilong's video emerges amid discussions between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about a potential "cage fight." The playful exchange began with Musk's tweet expressing his willingness to engage in a cage match with Zuckerberg, who has jiujitsu training. Responding a day later, the Meta CEO challenged Musk to "send location" for the proposed match.

    This spirited interaction has ignited a social media frenzy, with many users speculating on the hypothetical winner. However, no formal scheduling for the contest has been announced yet.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
