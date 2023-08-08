Indian pomegranates go to America, first test batch exported by air

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, in conjunction with various stakeholders, has successfully initiated the air export of a test batch of pomegranates. This venture holds the potential to elevate pomegranate exports and provide higher income for farmers

The promotion of horticulture crops in India is opening new avenues for farmers, including exporting their produce to foreign markets. Notably, a significant stride has been taken with the inaugural test batch of fresh pomegranates being air-exported to the United States. This move holds the promise of elevating pomegranate exports, thereby augmenting farmers' incomes through improved prices. The response from pomegranate importers has been encouraging, bolstering the prospects of this endeavour.

The pioneering pomegranate testing exports to the US were undertaken by 'INI Farms', a registered entity under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, recognized as a leading exporter of fruits and vegetables from India. With a focus on bananas and pomegranates, 'INI Farms' collaborates directly with farmers, fostering value chains.

As part of the AgroStar Group, it renders comprehensive services, encompassing agronomy, agro-inputs, and off-take solutions for farmers, with a primary goal of exporting products to over 35 countries globally.

Overcoming challenges linked to distant markets and high costs, the trial export of pomegranates serves to strengthen the collaboration between Indian exporters and US importers, ensuring the export of quality fruits.

While Indian mangoes have found a robust demand in the US market, the exporters are optimistic that pomegranates will also make a successful impact.

To harness the full potential of the pomegranate export value chain, APEDA actively organizes awareness programs, in partnership with State Governments, aimed at registering farms under the 'Pomegranate-NET' initiative. APEDA's efforts have paved the way for Indian pomegranates of high quality to enter markets in the US and Australia.

'Bhagwa,' a pomegranate variety from Maharashtra, holds immense export potential due to its high antioxidant content and superfruit attributes. This variety enjoys substantial demand in foreign markets, with the Solapur district of Maharashtra contributing significantly to pomegranate exports, accounting for around 50 per cent of the country's total.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, pomegranate exports reached 62,280 metric tonnes worth US$ 58.36 million, reaching various countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain, and Oman.

India stands as the second-largest producer of horticulture crops, with fruits and vegetables accounting for 90 per cent of the total horticulture production. The nation's fruit production in 2021-22 totalled 107.10 million metric tonnes, with pomegranates accounting for about three million metric tonnes.

Ranked seventh in global pomegranate production, India dedicates around 275,500 hectares to pomegranate cultivation. Leading pomegranate-producing states include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh. To further promote pomegranate exports and streamline the supply chain, APEDA has established the Export Promotion Platform (EPF) for Pomegranate. Comprising representatives from various governmental bodies and leading exporters, the EPF aims to remove bottlenecks and propel the growth of pomegranate exports.

The endeavour to enhance fruit exports has received a significant boost as the APEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, successfully conducted the inaugural air export of fresh pomegranates to the United States.