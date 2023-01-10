Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out 'alert feature' before forwarding media

    The messaging platform is introducing an alert system to inform users about the ability to forward media with a caption.  According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the new alert feature shows up when an image, video, GIF, or document with a caption is forwarded. 

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to roll out alert feature before forwarding media with caption gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    The instant messaging service WhatsApp, owned by Meta, allegedly is striving to improve its "Forward Media with caption" function after making it available to iOS users last month. The messaging service is creating a warning mechanism to let users know that they can transmit audiovisual files with captions.

    The new warning function activates anytime an image, video, GIF, or document with a caption is transmitted, claims WhatsApp tracking website WABetaInfo. WhatsApp gives you the option to delete the caption from the media before transmitting it as extra information to make sure you are aware of this new function.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 under Rs 50,000? Here's how to buy latest Apple smartphone

    According to the report, this function may be crucial since it gives consumers control over the communications they send. Users are alerted of the option to transmit captioned photos, videos, GIFs, and documents using WhatsApp's new alert function. is currently being sent out to users who download the newest version to the app.

    WhatsApp is currently developing a new "Report status update" function for the Android beta. In addition to the ability that currently exists to report messages, WhatsApp's report status update function enables users to report undesirable status updates that can violate the company's terms of service. According to WABetaInfo, this functionality is crucial to ensuring the platform's and its users' security.

    Also Read | Realme 10 4G smartphone launched in India; Why you should buy it?

    A report button will soon be included in the status settings on WhatsApp. In the event that you report a status update, the moderation team will analyse it to see if it violates the company's terms of service. A future edition of the WhatsApp beta for Android will include a feature that allows users to report status changes.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED; Know all details here

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 under Rs 50000 Here is how to buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 50,000? Here's how to buy latest Apple smartphone

    iQOO 11 5G India launch today Know when where and how to watch event live gcw

    iQOO 11 5G India launch today: Know when, where and how to watch event live?

    Historic UK rocket mission fails to reach orbit due to 'anomaly'

    Historic UK rocket mission fails to reach orbit due to 'anomaly'

    Realme 10 4G smartphone launched in India Why you should buy it gcw

    Realme 10 4G smartphone launched in India; Why you should buy it?

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Upcoming smartphone to have USB Type C charging will kill physical volume buttons gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Upcoming smartphone to have USB-Type C charging, will kill physical volume buttons

    Recent Stories

    RRR star Jr NTR gets trolled for his fake American accent; fans say what is he trying to prove? (WATCH) RBA

    RRR star Jr NTR gets trolled for his fake American accent; fans say what is he trying to prove? (WATCH)

    Air India will have to wait until March to alter its HR policy: Report - adt

    Air India will have to wait until March to alter its HR policy: Report

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: KL Rahul, Umran Malik retained in India playing XI as Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav axed from playing XI as Lanka opts to chase

    Here is how RS Sodhi turned Amul into a household name gcw

    Here's how RS Sodhi turned Amul into a household name

    Bengaluru 2-year-old boy, mother dead after beam of metro pillar crashes AJR

    Bengaluru: 2-year-old boy, mother dead after beam of metro pillar crashes

    Recent Videos

    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon