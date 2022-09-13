Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon to continue with flexible work from home? Here's what CEO said

    Andy Jassy said Amazon had no such plans as to mandate its corporate staff members who work from home, to come back to office. “We don’t have a plan to require people to come back,” Jassy said. “We don’t right now. But we’re going to proceed adaptively as we learn," he added.

    The world's largest online retailer, Amazon, is likely to maintain its flexible work-from-home policy at a time when the majority of businesses are encouraging employees to return to the office or at least adopt the hybrid form of work. According to a source, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated last week at a conference that the practise of working from home will likely continue in the near future.

    At the Los Angeles Code Conference on Wednesday, Jassy reportedly stated that Amazon has no intentions to require its corporate employees who work from home to return to the office. Jassy stated, "We don't have a strategy to demand individuals to come back. We don't at the moment. But as we learn more, we'll go forward adaptably."

    However, he recognised that certain employees, such as those from hardware or creative divisions, must return to the office while others, such as engineers, may work from home. Reports suggest that Jassy stated that many staff have returned to the office and are doing so on various days of the week.

    Jassy acknowledged that some tasks were more difficult to complete remotely. "I do think there are some tasks that are tougher to complete remotely," he added.

    Early in 2020, as the COVID-19 epidemic spread quickly over the world, Amazon instructed its IT staff to work from home. In October of that year, the business said that it would leave it up to individual managers to decide how frequently workers should go to work, signalling a drastic change from its former goal of reverting to a more "office-centric culture."

    Earlier, Jassy had stated in a memo that "we expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office."

    The move by Amazon to allow workers to work from home comes at a time when other corporations, like Apple and Google, have made working from home mandatory on at least certain days of the week.

