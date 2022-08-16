Apple lays off nearly 100 contract workers as part of its slowdown in hiring

The recruiters were responsible for hiring new employees for Apple, and the cuts underscore that a slowdown is underway at the company. Apple is still retaining recruiters who are full-time employees, and not all of its contractors were fired as part of the move.

Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. According to the people, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential, the world's most valuable corporation let rid of about 100 contract workers in an unusual action. The layoffs indicate that Apple's business is slowing down since the recruiters were in charge of acquiring new personnel.

They were informed that the layoffs were necessary owing to changes in Apple's current business requirements. After years of staffing up, Bloomberg first reported last month that the corporation was slowing down recruiting, following many other tech companies in doing so. During Apple's earnings conference call, chief executive officer Tim Cook stated that the business will be more "deliberate" in its spending — even as it continues to invest in some areas.

Cook told analysts, "We believe in investing through the slump. We'll keep hiring people and making investments, but we'll do it more thoughtfully now that we're aware of the environmental realities."

Because of the shift, not all of Apple's contractors were fired, and the company still has full-time recruiters working for it. An Apple official declined to comment on the choice.

For the Cupertino, California-based technological powerhouse, which employs over 150,000 people, the choice to lay off workers is exceptional. But it is not the only one who has taken this action. Meta Platforms Inc., Tesla Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and Oracle Corp. have all recently made employment cuts in reaction to a slowdown in IT spending.

Contractors who were fired were informed that they would still be paid and covered by insurance for two weeks. When an employee was let go, their badges were deactivated, and they were instructed to submit a list of their possessions if they wanted those items restored. Many places, including the Apple operations in Texas and Singapore, laid off recruiters.

Apple sacked a significant number of contract employees in Cork, Ireland, in 2019. Hundreds of contractors were used at the time by the business to listen to recordings of Siri talks and make improvements. In response to privacy concerns, Apple let the staff go as part of a programme scaling effort. Additionally, the business terminated a few contractors who were employed on the Apple Park property in 2015.

