Infosys warns employees, says 'Moonlighting' could result in termination

IT companies are worried that 'moonlighting' will reduce productivity, create conflicts of interest, and lead to data breaches. The company also emphasised a section of the offer letter stating that employees are not permitted to work for other companies without the permission of Infosys.

The information tech giant Infosys has warned its employees against 'Moonlighting', the practice of working a second job after work hours. Following media reports, the company informed its employees in an internal post that such activities would result in contract termination. According to the Employee Handbook and Code of Conduct, dual employment is not permitted, Infosys added.

In its employee email, HR wrote, "Remember - NO TWO-TIMING - NO MOONLIGHTING (sic)." The email states that it "strictly discourages dual employment."

The company also highlighted a section of the offer letter that stated that employees are not permitted to work for other companies without the permission of Infosys.

IT firms are concerned that 'moonlighting' will reduce productivity, create conflicts of interest, and result in data breaches.

The term is not popular amongst people outside the IT industry; what does Moonlightining mean, and is it illegal in India? Here's the answer,

About moonlighting?

Moonlighting is the practice of accepting additional jobs after regular work hours. This second job is taken without the knowledge of the employer. It is usually part-time work done at night or on weekends.

Is there a ban on moonlighting in India?

A person in India may accept another job without breaking the law. However, someone with a similar set of jobs may raise concerns about a breach of confidentiality. Employee contracts in the majority of companies include single employment clauses. Moonlight can be considered cheating in this situation.

Dual employment is illegal in India, according to the Factories Act. However, IT firms are exempt from this rule in some states. Before taking on multiple jobs, employees should carefully review their employment contracts.

Moonlighting, in this case, has recently received a lot of attention after Infosys effectively banned the practice. Following Wipro's Chairman Rishad Premji's description of moonlighting as 'cheating,' IT giant Infosys reportedly sent out warnings to its employees with the taglines 'No two-timing, no moonlighting' and 'No double lives.'

As remote work culture became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, this entire policy of moonlighting and the debate surrounding it became quite popular. During this period, the relative convenience of working from home came with the possibility of employees seeking another job. Employers have always been suspicious, but the debate has recently gained traction after companies like Swiggy introduced Moonlighting, allowing employees to earn extra money.

Also Read: Swiggy to allow employees to take external projects under Moonlighting Police

Also Read: Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director?

Also Read: Here's how much Infosys CEO Salil Parekh is earning after 88% hike