Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to GPT

Called Tongyi Qianwen, the AI large language model drafted invitation letters, planned trip itineraries and advised shoppers on types of makeup to purchase in a filmed demonstration.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday unveiled Tongyi Qianwen, an AI large language model similar to GPT that it plans to integrate into all of the company's business applications in the near future. It will first be incorporated into DingTalk, Alibaba's internal messaging software, and may be used to send emails, summarise meeting notes, and create business proposals. It will also be added to Tmall Genie, Alibaba's voice assistant.

"We are at a technological tipping point, driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and businesses across all industries have begun to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead of the game," said CEO Daniel Zhang in a statement.

Alibaba's stock surged 3% in early trading. Alibaba Cloud intends to make Tongyi Qianwen available to its customers so that they may create their own customised big language models.

Since the introduction of chatbot phenomenon ChatGPT by Microsoft-backed OpenAI late last year, there has been a boom in global interest in generative AI, which learns how to take actions from prior data to produce new material. Others have also pushed their AI models and produced comparable chatbots, including Alphabet Inc's Google and Baidu.

Tongyi Qianwen is based on Tongyi, Alibaba's proprietary pre-trained model framework that unifies various AI models.

