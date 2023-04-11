Apple CEO Tim Cook may visit India next week to open Apple stores: Report

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc., has planned a trip to inaugurate the iPhone maker's first shops in India next week, highlighting the company's goals for the nation as a growing market and manufacturing hub.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is reportedly coming to India next week. The CEO has planned a trip to inaugurate the iPhone manufacturer's first outlets in the nation, according to media reports.

Apple will open its first shop in India at the posh Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. In Saket, Delhi, there will be a second Apple shop. The Cupertino-based corporation has previously revealed that the first location, Apple BKC, will open to the public in Mumbai on April 18 and the second, Apple Saket, will do the same in Delhi on April 20.

Tim Cook's visit to India comes seven years after the CEO's first tour to the country in 2016. The visit also comes with the world's most valuable firm surpassing significant milestones: iPhone sales in India have reached an all-time high, and yearly iPhone exports from the nation have reached billions of dollars.

The visit also highlights the company's plans for the nation as a growing market and production base. In the midst of tight ties between Beijing and Washington, Apple is banking on India to diversify its assembly operations beyond China.

India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Apple opened its Indian online store in 2020.

Apple's forthcoming stores in Mumbai and Delhi have been in the works for a long time, since India's strict restrictions prohibit foreign firms from operating own-brand outlets unless a major part of the items are sourced from within the nation.

Cook is also likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The Indian government has been promoting electronics manufacturing and has paid billions of dollars in incentives to entice Apple's manufacturing partners, such as Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp.