Allu Arjun-Ram Charan set to star in multi-starrer film together? Here's what we know

Icon Star Allu Arjun is set to make a splash with Pushpa 2 in December. Ram Charan's Game Changer is slated for a January release. Pan-India films from both actors are arriving in consecutive months.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 8:44 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

Mega Family

Icon Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 arrives in December, followed by Ram Charan's Game Changer in January. Amidst the Pushpa 2 hype, rumors of a rift between the Mega and Allu families circulate, leading to fan clashes on social media.

article_image2

While the rumored rift's truth remains unclear, fan wars rage online. Some attribute the conflict to Allu Arjun's political stances. Amidst this, fans yearn for a Charan-Bunny multi-starrer.

article_image3

A Charan-Bunny multi-starrer, though not immediate, is possible. NTR and Charan's collaboration, orchestrated by Rajamouli, proves it. A strong story and director could make it happen.

article_image4

Allu Arjun made a cameo in Ram Charan's Yevadu, a successful action film about face-swap surgery. Post-Yevadu, Ram Charan expressed his desire for a full-fledged multi-starrer with Allu Arjun.

article_image5

Ram Charan suggested "Charan-Arjun" as the title. Both actors expressed interest if the story involves negative roles. Director Vamsi Paidipally also desires to direct their multi-starrer. A film with them in negative, mass roles could shatter box office records.

