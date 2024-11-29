Allu Arjun-Ram Charan set to star in multi-starrer film together? Here's what we know

Icon Star Allu Arjun is set to make a splash with Pushpa 2 in December. Ram Charan's Game Changer is slated for a January release. Pan-India films from both actors are arriving in consecutive months.

Mega Family

Icon Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 arrives in December, followed by Ram Charan's Game Changer in January. Amidst the Pushpa 2 hype, rumors of a rift between the Mega and Allu families circulate, leading to fan clashes on social media.

While the rumored rift's truth remains unclear, fan wars rage online. Some attribute the conflict to Allu Arjun's political stances. Amidst this, fans yearn for a Charan-Bunny multi-starrer.

A Charan-Bunny multi-starrer, though not immediate, is possible. NTR and Charan's collaboration, orchestrated by Rajamouli, proves it. A strong story and director could make it happen.

Allu Arjun made a cameo in Ram Charan's Yevadu, a successful action film about face-swap surgery. Post-Yevadu, Ram Charan expressed his desire for a full-fledged multi-starrer with Allu Arjun.

Ram Charan suggested "Charan-Arjun" as the title. Both actors expressed interest if the story involves negative roles. Director Vamsi Paidipally also desires to direct their multi-starrer. A film with them in negative, mass roles could shatter box office records.

