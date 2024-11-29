Reliance Industries, BSNL to Adani Group Stocks: Stocks to watch on November 29, 2024

Key stocks to watch on November 29, 2024, include Adani Group, Reliance Industries, BSNL, Nazara Technologies, and more, with developments across various sectors impacting market movements.

Adani Group Stocks: Despite US charges against Gautam Adani, Abu Dhabi's IHC reaffirms its support for the Adani Group, while Indian banks assess their exposure to the conglomerate's stocks.

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL’s US arm, Reliance Finance and Investments, acquires a 21% stake in Wavetech Helium, enhancing its position in the eco-friendly helium market.

Nazara Technologies: Nazara Technologies successfully raises Rs 855 crore through a preferential issue, attracting investment from SBI and other funds at Rs 954.27 per share.

Sun Pharmaceuticals: Sun Pharmaceuticals faces penalties from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for failing to disclose related-party transactions and obtaining required approvals from shareholders and the board.

