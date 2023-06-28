Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Nadira leaves the show by taking home THIS huge amount

Nadira Mehrin walked out of the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 with prize money of Rs 7.5 lakhs. She claimed that she required money to begin living a better life.

With only a few days left, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 is approaching its grand finale. In the recent episode, contestant Nadira Mehrin announced that she is ready to quit the show after taking the prize money of Rs 7.5 lakhs.

Bigg Boss gave the participants a crucial task before the midweek eviction: a chance to win the "Panapetti" (money box) before the grand finale. Each of the five boxes the candidates must open in this assignment has a different amount of money, including Rs 6.5 lakhs, 5 lakhs, Rs 4.25 lakhs, 3 lakhs, and 1.5 lakhs.

The exact value of each box is unknown to the contestants. They will decide collectively to open four boxes sequentially while leaving one package unopened.

All of the contestants, however, expressed a desire to finish the entire 100 days and appear on the grand finale stage and refused to accept the box. No contestant has ever decided to exit the show with a money box in the history of Malayalam Bigg Boss.

Nadira Mehrin, however, has come forward this season and is prepared to take advantage of the money box opportunity. Nadira admitted that the proposed sum was unlikely to be attained through 100 days of hard work. Consider it a game, and come to your own conclusion, Akhil Marar urged.

Nadira then told Bigg Boss that she was going to accept the box carrying Rs 6.5 lakh. The contestants were then informed by Bigg Boss that the money box task would continue the following day and that additional boxes would be unlocked shortly after she made her statement. She decided against taking the money box after learning the details and instead chose to wait for the next day's announcement of the higher sum.

At last, Nadira collected the money box containing Rs. 7.5 lakh and walked out of the Bigg Boss house thus creating a history in the Malayalam version of the show.



