Ponniyin Selvan to Tiku weds Sheru-12 Blockbusters to watch on OTT

A brilliant line-up of highly anticipated Indian and International series and movies across languages await Prime members on Prime Day 2023 - July 15 & 16. By Mahalekshmi
The sequel to Ponniyin Selvan:I, the Chola siblings and their allies try to discover the truth, battle secret conspiracies and try to save their crown from enemies.
A horror and supernatural thriller, this series is set in an elite boarding school with a very dark secret that endangers anyone connected with it.
A man with a very optimistic perspective on life falls in love with a woman despite his failure. But their families are at logger heads, with the couple trying to mend things.
The film narrates the tale of a set of students who are living in a hostel in Kopargaon, how they bond with each other and how hostel becomes a home away from home.
Seven childhood friends go through life in their thirties to discover that not verything gooes smoothly and that friendships aren't as lively and colourful all the time.
An undercover CIA operative gets stranded in enemy territory after his mission is exposed. Accompanied by his translator, they have to get to the extraction point in Kandahar.
Three women of different generations living under the same roof, make an attempt for once, to put themselves ahead of the people around them and whom they are bound by.
As a girl deals with her first love and first heartbreak, she gets caught in a love triangle between two brothers during a perfect summer.
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, the smart CIA analyst thrust into the field. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack is tasked with unearthing internal corruption.
A superhero film that narrates the story of a young boy who gets struck by lightning and after a brief period of coma, he realises he has superpowers.
The rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in Hollywood with everything of access to be in excess as they transition from silent pictures to sound films.
As two eccentric and ecclectic characters try to make it big in the city of dreams by wanting to act, they go through ups and downs, discovering things along the way.