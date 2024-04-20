Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Elimination: Saranya or Sreerekha, who will leave the house?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, tension rises as contestants Saranya and Sreerekha face a crucial elimination. The uncertainty grips the house as viewers await the outcome of this nail-biting eviction.

The eagerly anticipated weekend of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has arrived, adding to the excitement surrounding the beloved reality show. This week's elimination holds significant importance, potentially altering the trajectory of the competition, known for its unpredictable twists and turns.

Since its launch in March, the season has been brimming with promising contestants and has been marked by controversies and drama, which are the show's unique selling points. Additionally, the makers introduced six wild card entrants into the house simultaneously. Abhishek Jayadeep, Abhishek Sreekumar, Pooja Krishna, DJ Sibin, Sai Krishna, and Nandana joined the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 house a few weeks ago.

Many contestants nominated for eviction in the fifth week found themselves nominated once again for the sixth week. The list of nominated contestants includes Sreethu, Sreerekha, Saranya, Rishi, Norah, Jinto, Jaanmoni, Ansiba, and Abhishek Sreekumar.

According to the voting meters, Jaanmoni, Sreerekha, and Saranya currently rank as the bottom three contestants. Additionally, Jinto has surpassed Abhishek Sreekumar by garnering the highest number of votes thus far. As a result, Jinto and Abhishek Sreekumar have secured safety from elimination for this week.

Earlier, Resmin was hospitalized, and Sijo voluntarily left the show. Additionally, Rocky was ejected from the competition. Furthermore, contestants Suresh, Nishana, Ratheesh, and Yamuna were eliminated from the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 stands out from its predecessors with the introduction of four unique rooms: the Fire room, Black and White room, Cards room, and Vintage Room. Each room has been meticulously designed with special attention to detail, featuring distinctive concepts and color schemes.

