    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: THESE two contestants in danger zone; Check

    The housemates nominated Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishu, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha, and Jaanmoni in the last week. As per the latest reports, Abhishek Sreekumar is leading with maximum votes.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is going to enter the fifth week. In the last week, the show witnessed the entry of six wild card entries into the house. The wild card entry Abhishek Sreekumar also got nominated on day 1 of his entry. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports Abhishek received the highest vote from the audience.

    The housemates nominated Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishu, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha, and Jaanmoni in the last week. According to Bigg Boss Vote, Abhishek is leading with the highest votes. He is followed by Jinto and Sreethu. On the other hand, Asiba and Jaanmoni are likely to get eliminated this week.

    Meanwhile, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana, and Sai Krishna entered the show as wild card contestants on Sunday( April 7). At the same time, the tunnel team consisting of Janmoni, Sharanya, Abhishek S, Pooja, and Rishi will be next week's power team.
     

