The Drive EP12: Want to buy a scooter in 2023? Consider these top 5 options - WATCH

    The Drive EP12: Want to buy a scooter in 2023? Consider these top 5 options

    In this episode of The Drive, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you 5 scooters to consider buying in India this year.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 9:34 PM IST

    In India's two-wheeler sector, the scooter segment has been a key participant. Although there are many motorcycles available on the market, people still have a strong desire to buy dependable scooters.

    Are you looking for India's top scooter? Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you Honda Activa 2023, Suzuki Access 125, TVS NTORQ 125, Aprilia SR 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 are the top 5 scooters to consider buying in 2023.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 9:34 PM IST
