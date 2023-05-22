Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Drive EP09: Top 5 auto companies that own iconic car brands (WATCH)

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit takes you on an interesting journey that decodes which automobile giants own iconic car brands, which most people assume are separate companies.

    The Drive EP09: Top 5 auto companies that own iconic car brands watch snt
    First Published May 22, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    The history of the auto industry is somewhat murky. Knowing who the owners of the vehicle brands are has become exceedingly challenging over the past ten years due to partnerships, mergers, splits, bankruptcies, and the elimination of entire divisions.

    The automobile brands and models you see on the market are typically more related than they look, which is something that most people are unaware of. Although there are countless separate automobile brands, many of them are owned by the same larger conglomerate firm.

    Also see: The Drive EP08: Top 5 entry level off-road bikes in India - WATCH

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit decodes the top 5 automobile giants and tell you which are some of the iconic car brands these company own.

    WATCH this episode of The Drive where RJ Rohit talks about the family tree of Fiat, BMW, Volkswagen, GMC and Tata:

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
