The Drive EP08: Top 5 entry level off-road bikes in India - WATCH

Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you five entry level off-road bikes in India that you can consider buying in 2023.

Off-road bike mania began to spread in India, along with the introduction of adventure tourers. The availability of various terrain types around the nation and the rise in off-road enthusiasts are the causes of this. Some manufacturers also support off-road tournaments and championships to promote off-road biking.

Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you the top 5 entry-level off-road bikes in India that you can consider buying in 2023. In the video below, he tells you why Royal Enfield - Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure, Suzuki V-Storm, Hero Xpulse 200 and KTM Adventure 390 are his top picks.