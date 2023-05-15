Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Drive EP08: Top 5 entry level off-road bikes in India - WATCH

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you five entry level off-road bikes in India that you can consider buying in 2023.

    The Drive EP08: Top 5 entry level off-road bikes in India - WATCH
    First Published May 15, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Off-road bike mania began to spread in India, along with the introduction of adventure tourers. The availability of various terrain types around the nation and the rise in off-road enthusiasts are the causes of this. Some manufacturers also support off-road tournaments and championships to promote off-road biking.

    Also watch: The Drive EP07: Top 5 off-road cars to buy in 2023

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you the top 5 entry-level off-road bikes in India that you can consider buying in 2023. In the video below, he tells you why Royal Enfield - Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure, Suzuki V-Storm, Hero Xpulse 200 and KTM Adventure 390 are his top picks.

