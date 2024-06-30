Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Car care: 7 easy steps to book unique or VIP number for your vehicle

    Getting a fancy VIP number plate often comes at a premium cost. These special registration numbers are now accessible through e-auctions conducted by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), where individuals can bid for their preferred number plates.

    Car care: 7 easy steps to book unique or VIP number for your vehicle
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    In India, cars serve purposes beyond daily transportation. People frequently link their own identities to the cars or bikes they choose. Many wealthy owners want to give their cars a fancy or distinctive registration number in an effort to better identify their individuality. There are situations where individuals desire to maintain a particular pattern for every car they own, and these situations involve numerology.

    Obtaining a stylish VIP licence plate is usually an expensive proposition. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) is currently offering these unique registration numbers through e-auctions, where buyers can place bids for the number plates of their choice. If you place the highest offer, you will receive a fancy number.

    The applicant for a special number often has to deposit the base price of the desired number as caution money in addition to paying a registration fee. The remaining sum needs to be paid to the RTO within a certain length of time once the number is assigned to an individual. If you don't follow suit, your application will be cancelled. The registration fees are not refundable, but the caution money is.

    Following are the steps on how to obtain a fancy VIP number plate:

    • Step 1: Register as a Public User online on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) website.
    • Step 2 is to register and sign in.
    • Step 3: Select your chosen fancy number from the list provided and choose the appropriate Regional Transport Office (RTO). You may also input the desired digits to see whether a certain number is available. It shows the reservation cost for every number.
    • Step 4: Reserve your preferred number by making the necessary registration cost payments.
    • Step 5: Bid on the gorgeous number plate you've always wanted. Post your bid and keep an eye out for other offers. Be ready to raise your offer if necessary.
    • Step 6: After completion of the e-auction, make the necessary payment to secure the number plate or collect any refund if applicable.
    • Step 7: Print the allotment letter, which is an official reference for your allocated fancy or VIP number plate.

    The MoRTH website allows users to check the availability of fancy number plates if they'd want to purchase one:

    • Step1: Go to the MoRTH website and choose "Choice Number" from the menu at the bottom.
    • Step 2: To examine the available numbers, select the state and the appropriate Regional Transport Office (RTO).
    • Step 3: Buyers can enter particular numbers to verify availability if they have them in mind.
    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
