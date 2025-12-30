Bajaj Pulsar 150 to Hero Xtreme 125R: Here’s the List of High-Mileage Bikes
Commuter bikes launched and updated in 2025 have gained a lot of attention. This list will help you choose the best bike for your daily commute.
Best Mileage Bike
In 2025, commuter bikes got major updates. A top pick is the Hero Glamour X 125, a sporty 125cc bike with a 5-inch display and 65 km/l mileage, priced at Rs. 82,967.
Daily Use Bike
For a sportier ride, the Hero Xtreme 125R offers LED lights and ABS. Honda fans can opt for the CB125 Hornet with its TFT cluster and 48 km/l mileage. Both are great 2025 picks.
Low-Cost Bikes
The trusted Bajaj Pulsar 150 got updates in 2025, including LED lights. Overall, 2025's commuter bikes offer a great balance of mileage, comfort, and price for daily riders.
