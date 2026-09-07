RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking in London, praised the younger generation, calling them 'more honest' and willing to overcome differences for a better world. He urged the older generation to guide them with experience but not dictate their methods.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat continues his praise of the younger generation, with his latest remarks in London expressing greater confidence in future generations, whom he described as more honest and willing to overcome differences to make the world a better place. Addressing a community leaders’ reception and civilisational dialogue on the theme “Celebration of Oneness” in London on Sunday (local time), Bhagwat said young people are less constrained by the apprehensions and experiences that influence older generations and are more willing to act when they believe something is right.

'More Confident About Future Generations'

“I am more confident about future generations. They have the urge to make the world a better place. And they are ready to shed their petty differences of all kinds for this purpose. They are more honest,” Bhagwat said.

Explaining why he believes younger generations possess these qualities, the RSS chief said people tend to become more cautious as they grow older because of the experiences they accumulate, while young people are less worried about possible consequences.

“It naturally happens. When we grow old, we also go through so many experiences. So, we take precautions. And we don't always talk freely. We always think about what will happen. Because we know what may happen. The younger generation, they do not know this,” he said.

“If they find anything right, they will just venture into it. They will do it. They are not worried about the consequences. Because they are young,” Bhagwat added.

He said the role of the older generation should be to provide young people with the benefit of their experience and information without dictating how they should achieve their goals.

“So, the younger generation, if we give this purpose to them and we give the necessary information from our experience without imposing it on them, let them find a way, set the goal, not the method, and let them do it. They will do it in a more beneficial way and quicker than we can. That is what I think,” he said.

Remarks Echo Praise for Gen Z, Gen Alpha

Bhagwat's latest remarks in London are in line with comments he made at an event in Mumbai in August, against the backdrop of the student protests at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Jharkhand, where he had similarly described Gen Z and Gen Alpha as more honest than the existing generation and called for greater dialogue with young people.

“I think the new generation – the Gen Z and Gen Alpha – is more honest than our existing generation, and the honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them,” Bhagwat had said.

Speaking about the younger generation's approach to public issues, Bhagwat had said Gen Z and Gen Alpha differ from previous generations because they question established views and seek logical answers.

“As far as my experience about Gen Z goes, when we were their age, we were habitual of accepting whatever the elders said; we never questioned them. Now, Gen Z and Gen Alpha questions; they want logical answers and love," he said.

'Celebration of Oneness' Dialogue in London

Bhagwat, today, was speaking during the “Celebration of Oneness” dialogue being held in London as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary celebrations and its wider overseas outreach programme. The event was initiated by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK (HSS UK), a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with support from Integral. More than 310 community organisations and associations from across the United Kingdom are expected to participate in the programme.

The London event forms part of Bhagwat's three-city centenary outreach, which has taken him from New York to Toronto and now London. Bhagwat arrived in London on September 2 for the final leg of his visit to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. (ANI)