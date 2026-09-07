Speaking in London, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said British Hindus' loyalty lies with Britain, their 'Karma Bhumi'. He stated that if interests between Britain and India diverge, it is obvious British Hindus will side with Britain.

Loyalty to 'Karma Bhumi' is Obvious: Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday (local time) said people can remain committed to their “Karma Bhumi” (field of duty) while also contributing to Bharat. Speaking at an immersive dialogue in London, responding to a question on what the Sangh's expectations are from its British Swayamsevak if interests between Britain and India diverge, Bhagwat said, "There is no conflict if British Hindus are Acha Pakka Sacha Hindus then there will be no conflict between British and Bharat interests and even if at all it happens it is obvious that British Hindus will go with Britian."

Elaborating further, he said, "Your Karma Bhumi is where your loyalty lies. From Janam Bhumi (place of birth) you get your values, and you implement those values at your Karma Bhumi. Hindutva never asks you to betray your Karma Bhumi..."

'Celebration of Oneness' Dialogue in London

The community leaders’ reception and civilisational dialogue under the theme “Celebration of Oneness” is being held in London on September 6 as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary celebrations and its wider overseas outreach programme. The event was initiated by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK (HSS UK), a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with support from Integral. More than 310 community organisations and associations from across the United Kingdom are expected to participate in the celebration.

RSS Centenary Overseas Outreach

The programme is part of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s three-city centenary outreach, which has taken him from New York to Toronto and now London. Bhagwat arrived in London on September 2 for the final leg of his visit to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The London engagement seeks to share the RSS’s experience of selfless service and social harmony, along with its civilisational vision of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or “the world is one family”.

Founded in 1925 on Hindu civilisational and cultural roots in India, the RSS is marking its centenary this year with an expanding programme of overseas engagements. As part of the centenary celebrations, the organisation has identified five priorities aimed at benefiting wider society: social harmony, strengthening family values, environmental responsibility, self-reliance and civic responsibility.

During its centenary year, the RSS has sought to expand its civilisational dialogue with communities and institutions around the world. A major phase of this outreach was undertaken in April 2026, when RSS General Secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale visited the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany. Bhagwat continued the outreach in New York on August 29, where, at the invitation of American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), he addressed a multi-faith leaders’ meeting attended by 175 participants representing different denominations and religions.

UK Programme Coordination

The London programme has been led and coordinated by Integral, a UK-based organisation that brings together leaders and communities to strengthen dialogue, collaboration and long-term relationships within the UK and between the UK and India. More than 115 UK-based socio-cultural organisations have joined Integral in welcoming Bhagwat to Britain and supporting the wider programme during his visit. (ANI)