PM Modi hailed the inauguration of the BAPS temple in Paris as a landmark in India-France cultural relations. He said the temple embodies the spirit of universal brotherhood and will contribute to France's multicultural landscape and bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Paris as a landmark moment in India-France cultural relations, saying the grand temple would enrich France's cultural diversity while giving fresh momentum to the ties between the two countries.

Addressing the gathering through video conference during the inauguration of the temple in the French capital, PM Modi said the occasion represented a new milestone in the cultural relationship between India and France and reflected the civilisational values of India's Sanatan tradition on a global platform. “It is a matter of great joy that BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir is being inaugurated in Paris," PM Modi said in a post on X, while describing the temple as “new milestone in the cultural relations between India and France.”

A Pious Occasion and Spiritual Vision

The Prime Minister said the inauguration was more than a religious or architectural occasion, asserting that it embodied the spirit of universal brotherhood and the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. “Today, this stage has become an awakened platform for the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude for being associated with such a significant spiritual occasion, PM Modi said he continued to receive opportunities to participate in milestones connected with India's spiritual and cultural heritage. “I continue to get the opportunity to associate with such pious occasions,” he said, adding that although he was addressing the gathering remotely, “In mind and spirit, I am experiencing myself right among you.”

The Prime Minister paid homage to Param Pujya Pramukh Swami Ji Maharaj and recalled his vision of reviving and taking India's ancient cultural and spiritual traditions to the world. He said the movement had gathered considerable momentum, with its message now reaching different parts of the globe, including Europe. “Today, the light of that renaissance is spreading across the entire world, including Europe,” PM Modi said.

Drawing a connection with the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi, inaugurated earlier in 2024, PM Modi said the latest temple in Paris reflected the dedication and resolve of the saints and spiritual leadership behind the global expansion of the tradition. “This continuity of creation is a testament to the sheer resolve of the saints,” he said.

PM Modi also expressed his reverence for Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj and extended his congratulations and gratitude to BAPS and its millions of followers for the work associated with the temple. “I express my gratitude for this pious work,” he said.

Strengthening India-France Partnership

The Prime Minister underlined that the establishment of temples and the spread of India's spiritual traditions overseas also carry with them the country's philosophical message of human unity. Referring to the ideal that minds should be united and hearts connected, he said India's civilisational thought has a universal appeal. He said the Paris temple would contribute both to France's multicultural landscape and to stronger people-to-people and cultural links between India and France.

PM Modi also placed the inauguration in the wider context of the rapidly expanding India-France partnership, noting that New Delhi and Paris were working together to build what he described as a Special Global Strategic Partnership. “Both countries are building a Special Global Strategic Partnership together,” he said, while recalling his cooperation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister highlighted the expanding areas of bilateral cooperation, including artificial intelligence, defence, space and climate action. He also referred to the upcoming 2026 India-France Year of Innovation, saying the two countries were moving ahead with renewed momentum in emerging areas of technology and cooperation. He emphasised that the contemporary strategic partnership derives strength from longstanding historical, cultural and political links between the two nations. “This Strategic Partnership is special because it rests on the strong foundation of our old cultural and political bonds,” he said.

Deep Historical and Spiritual Bonds

Reflecting on the historical relationship between the two countries, PM Modi recalled the contribution of Indian soldiers who fought on French soil and also highlighted the role played by French scholars in bringing Indian knowledge traditions, particularly Sanskrit, to wider global attention. “They have played an incredibly important role in popularising Sanskrit,” he said.

The Prime Minister further recalled the intellectual and spiritual exchanges that have connected India and France over the decades. He referred to French writer Romain Rolland's writings on Indian mystics and the transformative journey of The Mother to Puducherry, saying such encounters had inspired seekers in both countries. “These spiritual connections have brought our societies much closer over the years,” PM Modi said. He also recalled the role of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada Swami in deepening spiritual links between India and France. “Through ISKCON, Srila Prabhupada Swami started a new chapter of spiritual relations,” PM Modi said.

A Symbol of Cooperation

Drawing a parallel between the popularity of Yoga around iconic French landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the inauguration of the Swaminarayan temple, the Prime Minister said such initiatives serve as important bridges between people and cultures. “A new chapter is being added to our cultural relations through this grand, divine temple,” he said. PM Modi also used an economic analogy to underline the wider possibilities opened up by closer cultural engagement between the two countries. “The Swaminarayan Temple has added a completely new dimension to the possibilities of joint ventures,” he said.

Highlighting the temple's distinctive architectural character, PM Modi said it represented a synthesis of traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary French engineering. He noted that the stones used in the temple were sent from India and were shaped through painstaking craftsmanship before being integrated into the structure in France. “This temple is truly 'Made in India' and 'Built in France',” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the temple could stand for generations as an enduring symbol of India-France cooperation, reflecting the possibilities that emerge when traditional knowledge and modern capabilities come together. “It will remain a symbol of cooperation and possibilities between India and France for centuries to come,” he said.

A Hub for Service and Spirituality

Beyond its cultural and architectural significance, PM Modi highlighted the social-service dimension of Swaminarayan temples and expressed confidence that the Paris centre would become a platform for humanitarian initiatives in addition to spiritual activities. “Swaminarayan temples have always been a medium of service along with devotion,” he said.

He also expressed the hope that the centre would become a source of India's cultural and spiritual message for people across Europe, extending its impact well beyond the French capital. “The voices of Indian culture emerging from here will benefit people across the whole of Europe,” PM Modi said.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said he hoped to personally visit the temple in the future whenever circumstances permitted. “In the future, whenever I get the time, I will try to visit this temple for darshan,” he said.

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the devotees, members of the Indian diaspora, their families and all those associated with the inauguration, describing the occasion as one that would further strengthen the cultural and people-to-people bonds underpinning the India-France relationship. (ANI)