    'You belong in prison': Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene grills Fauci in explosive COVID hearing; WATCH viral video

    Republicans joined forces on Monday, June 3, to interrogate Dr. Anthony Fauci, aiming to uncover his purported controversial ties to the COVID-19 pandemic and delve deeper into the origins of the virus that has gripped the world.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Republicans joined forces on Monday, June 3, to interrogate Dr. Anthony Fauci, aiming to uncover his purported controversial ties to the COVID-19 pandemic and delve deeper into the origins of the virus that has gripped the world. Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared for public testimony at a House subcommittee hearing, marking his first such appearance since departing from government service in December 2022.

    During the hearing, far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't hold back in confronting Dr. Anthony Fauci. Known for her direct and uncompromising approach, MTG didn't deviate from her pattern as she passionately challenged the former White House chief medical advisor.

    In her interrogation regarding the social distancing mandates endorsed by Fauci, she dismissed his assertions as lacking scientific foundation, deeming them irrelevant.

    “You're not ‘Doctor,’ you're ‘Mr’ Fauci in my few minutes,” she said after reviewing the reports.

    She then presented a photo showing Fauci allegedly failing to adhere to his own masking guidelines, taken at a baseball game in July 2020, with his mask pulled down.

    Greene's heated attack caused a stir among the subcommittee members, prompting speculation about whether the Republican representative had breached hearing rules. Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) intervened, shouting at her to cease her confrontational approach and reminded her to address Fauci with the proper title of "doctor."

    Despite urgent orders from Wenstrup and condemnation from several Democratic lawmakers, Greene remained steadfast in her actions. While Wenstrup asked the members to “refrain from using rhetoric that could be construed as an attack on the motives or character of another member or the witness,” Greene firmly held on to her remarks.

    In her closing, she added, “You should be prosecuted from crimes against humanity,” and finally finished with “You belong in prison, Dr. Fauci.”

    Before concluding her remarks, Greene cited a recent report revealing that NIH scientists had earned $710 million in royalties from drug makers, a fact she claimed had been concealed until now.

    "Is it right for scientists and doctors getting paid by the American people, government taxpayer paychecks to get patents where they're paid millions and hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty fees?"

    Ahead of the House hearing, Greene referred to Fauci as “Dr Frankenstein” on her X/Twitter feed: “Dr Frankenstein, I mean Fauci, will be appearing before our Covid Select Committee tomorrow. What would you like for me to ask him or tell him? Also, do know anyone who was permanently injured or died from Fauci’s forced COVID vaccines?”

    Reiterating her statements on social media, Greene also posted, “Prison. That’s where Anthony Fauci belongs. Not sitting in a committee hearing lying to our face. Mr. Fauci should be prosecuted and thrown in jail.”

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
